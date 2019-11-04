Blue Lives Matter
Pregnant Florida Woman Uses AR-15 To Save Husband From Home Invaders

Holly Matkin
by
-edited

Jeremy King said he owes his life to his eight-months-pregnant wife, who shot one of the attackers with his AR-15.

Lithia, FL – A pregnant Florida mother opened fire on two armed suspects who broke into her home and attacked her husband and 11-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred in the 100-block of Old Welcome Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, Spectrum News reported.

Jeremy King said that he was at home with his wife, who is eight months pregnant, and their 11-year-old daughter when the masked attackers broke in, according to Spectrum News.

“As soon as they ripped my back door open, they already had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter,” King told the news outlet. “I’m telling them, ‘I have nothing for you,’ and they’re like, ‘Give me everything you got.’ It became real violent, real fast.”

One of the armed intruders began pistol-whipping him, while the other suspect repeatedly kicked him in the head, Spectrum News reported.

King’s pregnant wife was in a back bedroom at the time, but peeked around the corner at one point during the brutal assault.

One of the suspects spotted her, and fired his weapon in her direction.

The woman retrieved her legally-owned AR-15 and returned fire, striking one of the attackers, Spectrum News reported.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him,” King explained. “He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing.”

Deputies later found the wounded suspect dead in a nearby ditch, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The second attacker escaped in a vehicle, and has not yet been apprehended by the authorities.

Police searched for the suspect using K9s and an aviation unit, but it was unclear whether or not his identity was known to the authorities.

King was rushed to a local hospital with multiple injuries.

“I’ve got a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches, and three staples in my head,” he told Spectrum News. “I took a severe beating.”

Police said that the home invasion was not random, and that they believe the suspects specifically targeted the couple, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

King said he had never met either of the suspects, and that he does not know why they chose to break into his home, according to Spectrum News.

He said he believes he would be dead if his wife hadn’t sprang into action.

"Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King told Spectrum News. “[My wife] evened the playing field and kept them from killing me."

Comments (8)
No. 1-7
IseeWhereThisIsGoing
IseeWhereThisIsGoing

Why did she need to us an AR-15? because it was the first weapon she could get her hands on. Will certain people complain? probably, but if the choice is use an AR or become a victim of an attacker, I say good shooting Annie Oakley!

ArtBeltranJr
ArtBeltranJr

LMAO! POS died in a ditch! Hey Beto did you here that!

HeatherDA
HeatherDA

Glad they had the weapon readily available for her to defend their safety! Good shot Momma!

2jazzyj
2jazzyj

Beto would still complain saying that was not necessary to use their ''assault rifle'' as they should've used a pistol. Lighten up Frances.

Excalibr4
Excalibr4

The AR15 is perfect for a pregnant woman. Far easier to handle than a handgun, with better accuracy and punch. Handguns are great for CCW, but wouldn't be my first choice for home defense. The shotgun is usually best, but in this case the spread could endanger her husband or child. As it turns out, she had the right weapon for the job.

edward60
edward60

When evil strikes, there's nothing wrong with responding with overwhelming force.

It's too bad the other scumbag escaped.

gfc1963
gfc1963

Good job lady! One less POS on the planet. And all those ant-gun people - this is why you NEED guns to protect your family. If you ban law abiding people from having guns the crims are going to have a field day!

