Mannford Police Officer Arrested For Murder Of Police Chief

Christopher Berg
by

Mannford Police Officer Michael Patrick Nealey was arrested for the murder of Chief Lucky Miller.

Pensacola, FL - A Mannford, Oklahoma police officer was arrested Monday morning for the murder of his police chief.

Mannford Police Officer Michael Nealey was attending a conference in Florida with Chief Lucky Miller.

The two got into an altercation Sunday night and Chief Miller was killed.

The exact manner of Chief Miller's death has not been released at this time.

No other details about the altercation have been released at this time, but Officer Nealey was booked into the Escambia County jail on suspicion of murder where he is being held without bond.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
tfort
tfort

And they eat their own.

Rascal1966
Rascal1966

Damn!!!

fedupveteran
fedupveteran

That name sure gave him no luck. Rest in peace sir.

