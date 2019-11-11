Mannford Police Officer Arrested For Murder Of Police Chief

Pensacola, FL - A Mannford, Oklahoma police officer was arrested Monday morning for the murder of his police chief.

Mannford Police Officer Michael Nealey was attending a conference in Florida with Chief Lucky Miller.

The two got into an altercation Sunday night and Chief Miller was killed.

The exact manner of Chief Miller's death has not been released at this time.

No other details about the altercation have been released at this time, but Officer Nealey was booked into the Escambia County jail on suspicion of murder where he is being held without bond.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.