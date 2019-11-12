Blue Lives Matter
Manager Defends Employee Who Refused Cop Service, Company Fires Her Too

Roxboro Police Sergeant Kenneth Horton is also a U.S. Army veteran.

Roxboro, NC – Two Cook Out restaurant employees have been fired after one of them refused to serve a veteran Roxboro police officer last week.

The incident occurred on Nov. 7, when on-duty Roxboro Police Sergeant Kenneth Horton stopped by the Roxboro Cook Out at approximately 12:30 a.m., WTVD reported.

The uniformed officer, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, went inside the fast food joint to place his order, but the cashier behind the counter refused to serve him.

The now-former Cook Out manager said she was working at the back of the restaurant that night, and confirmed that the incident occurred, WNCN reported.

"If a cashier doesn't feel comfortable taking someone's order, it's not wrong for them to have someone else do it or contact the manager,” the ex-manager explained, according to WTVD. “I just wish they would have asked me to come up front to take their order.”

The ex-manager said that the cashier asked another employee to take Sgt. Horton’s order instead.

But when the second employee stepped in, the officer asked what happened to the initial cashier.

A short while later, Sgt. Horton walked away.

Word of the incident soon spread on social media, and eventually made their way to Cook Out’s corporate office, WTVD reported.

"We did not contact corporate directly asking them to fire this employee," Roxboro Police Chief David Hess told the news outlet. "Cook Out took it upon themselves to take action."

The ex-manager said she didn’t initially know about the way the officer was treated because she was working in the rear portion of the restaurant at the time, WNCN reported.

“I didn’t know nothing — that it was that serious until the next day I heard the cashier got fired because she didn’t take the cop’s order,” the now-fired manager said said.

The district manager also fired the manager, who had been with the company for 10 years.

“He told me he had to let me go because I didn’t take control of the situation, saying how I should have gone outside to take the cop’s order,” the now-former manager told WNCN. “Mind you, it was midnight and policy states that we’re not allowed outside the building after 9:45. So, why would I go outside to chase down a cop?”

She said that it was unfair that she lost her job over the incident.

“It is frustrating because it’s a lie. And they got all this stuff stirred up. And I lost my job and I got four kids and it’s Christmas time,” she told WNCN. “So yeah, that’s not fair at all.”

She said she does not want the company to rehire her, WSOC reported.

“I’m mad. I’m pissed. I was hurt,” she said. “I just gotta find something else.”

Chief Hess said that the entire incident should never have happened and could have been avoided, WTVD reported.

"We're saddened that an employee denied service to a police officer,” the chief said. “We promote unity…Unfortunately, it's all because of a small action that could have been avoided."

He reiterated that the Roxboro Police Department had nothing to do with the corporate office’s decision to fire the two employees.

“We…appreciate Cook Out’s commitment to their core values,” Chief Hess told WRAL.

Comments
No. 1-7
hoss377
hoss377

When your in in food service there is no room for biased and bigoted beliefs,Cook Out did the right thing.

GloriaMia
GloriaMia

She lost my support at "I didn't know nothing". Because she obviously doesn't know, anything.

Boristhecat
Boristhecat

These people are destroying everything. Even when they are caught on video cameras, they deny they did anything. I think the USA is heading toward another Civil War!!!

flybynight
flybynight

I guess when you interview someone for a job at fast food, better ask if they plan on refusing service to LE or anyone else for that matter. If they say yes then don't hire them.

floridacop
floridacop

I believe if you have a dislike for any member of LEO or Vet then you should not be in the retail service/ food service industry. I guess that has to be a new question on interviews but is that a lawsuit waiting to happen

Jlna5434
Jlna5434

this kind of thing need to address at the interview. Explain to the interviewee if they refuse service to anyone that walks thru those doors terminated will be terminated immediately. This is a place of business and you are to keep your bias to yourself and conduct yourself professionally. PERIOD.

IseeWhereThisIsGoing
IseeWhereThisIsGoing

The employee who refused to serve anyone because of who they are deserved to be fired. If you don't want to do your job, and treat all customers equally, then GTFO.

The manager was in another part of the restaurant, doing her job, and had nothing to do with this incident. If the employee was acting in accordance with Cook Out policies, than the manager was made to be a scapegoat for a poor corporate policy

